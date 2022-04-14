Japan's Top Messaging App Line Launches NFT Marketplace

Japan's top messaging app Line launched its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace that is integrated into its platform.

What Happened: Line's crypto and blockchain manager LVC Corporation developed its "LINE NFT" marketplace in partnership with Japanese entertainment conglomerate Yoshimoto Kogyo with about 40,000 listed NFTs offered to the app's 90 million users, according to a Thursday Cointelegraph report.

The first collectibles to be offered on LINE NFT will include videos from the company’s in-house Yoshimoto NFT Theatre and images depicting the characters from the well-known anime series Patlabor the Mobile Police. More selections will be announced over the coming months.

NFTs acquired by users will be stored in the LINE BitMax wallet, which was developed in collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange BitMax.

Ever since being first developed on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain, NFTs have been attracting the attention of bigger and bigger companies worldwide who — despite growing pains such as widespread market manipulation — seemingly believe the technology is worth investing in. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. FB reportedly plans to let users create and sell their own NFTs, while Twitter Inc. TWTR started to allow its users to set their NFTs as their profile pictures back in January.

Photo: Courtesy Line