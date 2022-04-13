Here's Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of oil, energy and oil services companies, including Camber Energy Inc CEI, are trading higher as oil prices gain. While the International Energy Agency reported a larger-than-expected build in US crude inventories, supply constraints continue to drive prices higher.

Camber Energy shares have seen marked volatility over the past month amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company operates exclusively in the onshore United States oil and natural gas industry.

Camber Energy is trading higher by 18.86% at $0.82. Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $4.85 and a 52-week low of $0.33.