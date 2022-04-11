QQQ
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Recoil On Fed Rate Hike Fears: Why This Analyst Thinks There Is Still 'Massive Opportunity'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 11, 2022 9:27 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Cryptocurrencies drop as investors grapple with possible rate hikes
  • Bitcoin ROI rising as the apex coin dips, according to one trader
  • Ethereum victim of FUD, says market data platform Santiment

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 5.9% to $1.8 trillion at press time.

 

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -5.95% -14.8% $39,703.97
Ethereum ETH/USD -6.7% -15% $2,989.47
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -9.6% -9.2% $0.135

Top Gainers Over 24 Hours

Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 16.1% $17.24
Mina (MINA) +12.1% $3.47
Ethereum Classic (ETC) +10.75% ​​$43.61

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Both Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped below psychologically important levels. The apex cryptocurrency traded below the $40,000 mark, while Ethereum was below $3,000 at press time.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds touched 2.793%, its highest level in more than three years, as investors awaited inflation data. The yield was also on track to rise for the seventh straight day, according to a Reuters report.

“Bitcoin is under pressure as the bond market selloff resumed, prompting a widespread selling of risky assets,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

“Bitcoin is struggling here as rising rates are leading to a de-risking moment for many traders.  With no momentum from the Bitcoin 2022 conference, the focus shifts to inflation, and expectations are for a very hot report that will probably be the peak."

An April Reuters poll of 100 economists forecasts two half-point rate rises in 2022, which will be the first such move by the U.S. Federal Reserve since 1994. A majority of those polled expect a 50 basis points hike in May. Similarly, a 50 bps rate hike is also expected in June, according to a separate Reuters report

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said the correction in markets was bad.  “But one thing I know for sure, investing into [Bitcoin] in terms of [Return on Investment or ROI] is increasing heavily the more it dips," he added on Twitter.

The markets are correcting and that's bad.

The markets aren't going up in one-go.

But one thing I know for sure, investing into #Bitcoin in terms of ROI is increasing heavily the more it dips.

It grants you a massive opportunity.

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 11, 2022

Bitcoin hodlers, investors who buy and hold irrespective of price, are acumulating at discount and are buying their coins from short-term holders who are panicking, said Glassnode co-founders Jan & Yann. 

#BTC supply and demand dynamics

HODLers accumulate at a discount, buying off panicking short-term holders. pic.twitter.com/VHMGt5Mez2

— Negentropic (@Negentropic_) April 11, 2022

On the Ethereum side, there’s a lot of bearishness, according to market data platform Santiment. This is taking place amid falling market caps after a price resurgence in March.

Ethereum has seen a ton of "[Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt or FUD] even prior to its price rally, and #buythedip opportunities may arise,” tweeted Santiment.

There is a whole lot of #bearishness circulating in #crypto circles as market caps continue to drop following the incredible March. #Ethereum, in particular, has seen a ton of #FUD even prior to its price rally, and #buythedip opportunities may arise. https://t.co/9qQHZoFCVY pic.twitter.com/nJ2SnSunW2

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 11, 2022

Read Next: This DeFi Crypto Shot Up 31% Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggled To Hold Their Own

