Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) was the top gainer last week as it soared by nearly 31%, outstripping gains of major coins like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Top Gainers of Week Ending April 11, 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) +31% $4.45 On Apr 10, 2022 -5.65% Monero (XMR) +9.8% $517.62 On May. 7, 2021 -54% Neutrino USD Network (SKL) +6% $1.20 On Feb. 8, 2020 -18.6% STEPN (GMT) +4.1% $3.11 On April 1, 2022 -21.3% Dogecoin (DOGE) +1.4% $0.74 On May 8, 2021 -80.1%

Why KNC Was On Top Last Week?

Kyber Network is a decentralized finance(DeFi) project built on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

KyberSwap, the main protocol in Kyber Network’s liquidity hub and decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has now over 100 ecosystem partners including 10 Layer-1 and Layer-2 chains. KNC has gained from this spurt in partnerships.

Do you know? KyberSwap has 100+ ecosystem partners, including 10 L1/L2 chains, leading players in their space (DeFi, lending, Metaverse, GameFi, etc) and top VCs and more. Maybe we need to do a master thread to run thru them all and why we're bullish about all of them — Kyber Network (@KyberNetwork) April 9, 2022

KyberSwap offers trading across ten networks such as ETH, Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Aurora (AURORA), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

In March, Kyber Network’s partnership with Avalanche Network and the Avalanche Rush Phase 2 liquidity mining program helped it gain increased attention and trading activity.

Since the Avalanche partnership was announced, KNC’s trading volume has shot up 493% from $99.99 million to $593.1 million until press time.

Last week, Kyber said it was integrating Uniswap V3 on the Ethereum and Polygon network — this brings the most active DEX into the Kyber ambit.

This day just keeps getting better and better



For all ya'll who's been waiting, @Uniswap V3 is now routed through #KyberSwap @ethereum @0xPolygon Giving you degens the best rates, always



Swap now at the best rates on https://t.co/DuAhY5eI9O#DeFi #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/sgrxlhGHbJ — Kyber Network (@KyberNetwork) April 7, 2022

