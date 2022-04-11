So What's Up With AMD And Nvidia Shares Falling Today?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower after Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target from $360 to $225.

Shares of companies in the broader technology and semiconductor sectors, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, are also trading lower amid a rise in US Treasury yields and in sympathy with the overall market in anticipation of expected Fed rate hikes this year as the Fed seeks to curb inflation.

A more aggressive rate hike approach to curb inflation could weigh on growth stocks. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is again hovering around a new two-year high, which has pressured valuations in 2022. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 2.784% Monday morning before dipping to around the 2.700% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

