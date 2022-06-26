So Which Will Happen First, Ethereum At $10K Or Dogecoin At $0.50?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency trading and investing: Which will happen first, Ethereum ETH/USD at $10,000 or Dogecoin DOGE/USD at $0.50?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Ethereum will reach $10,000 first: 56.7%

Dogecoin will reach $0.50 first: 43.3%

CAN ETHER (ETH) HIT $10,000?

According to our Benzinga team, a $10,000 ETH is possible within the next few years. ETH continues to process a high volume of transactions, it remains the leader in the dApp and decentralized finance (DeFi) space and seems poised to improve its scalability.

Ethereum remains the dominant platform for blockchain applications, but the technology is rather new. As more and more developers learn to use the Ethereum network over the coming years, more dApps will exist on Ethereum, and more users will be drawn to the network… Read More

Price Action:

Ethereum is flat Sunday at $1,230

Ethereum is otherwise higher by 19.60% over the past week

Ethereum would need to rise some 713% from current levels to reach $10,000

Dogecoin is higher by 5.92% at $0.072 Sunday

The meme crypto is higher by 26.77% over the past week

Dogecoin would need to rise 594% from current levels to reach $0.50

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.