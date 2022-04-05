PayRange Inc, a leading mobile payment app maker for automated retail, has added capabilities to accept cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: In an announcement on Monday, the company said users can pay with cryptocurrencies by signing into their Coinbase Global Inc COIN account within the PayRange app.

Included in this list are Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and Shiba Inu SHIB.

PayRange operates more than 500,000 vending machines across 350 cities in the U.S., meaning that millions of users will now be able to pay with their cryptocurrency of choice.

The company has also added support for store gift cards from major retailers like Target Corporation TGT, Walmart Inc WMT, and Home Depot Inc HD.

“The new funding options are included automatically in the PayRange service at no additional cost to the machine owner, and no updates are required at the machine,” said the company in a press release.

What Else: The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies has led to several payment services platforms adding support for many digital assets.

Poplar cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin of America recently added support for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at 1800 cryptocurrency ATM locations across the U.S.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $46,700, gaining 1.14% in the last 24 hours, and Ethereum was trading at $3,522, up 0.52% over the same period.

SHIB was trading at $0.00002681, up 0.29% in the last 24 hours. DOGE was trading at $0.15, gaining 5.70% over the same period.