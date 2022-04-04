This Crypto Skyrocketed 210% Last Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Nowhere In Sight

STEPN (GMT) shot up nearly 210% over the last seven days to emerge as the top gainer in the period.

Top Gainers of Week Ending April 4, 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High STEPN (GMT) +210% $3.11 On Apr 1, 2022 -22.2% Moonbeam (GLMR) +74.9% $437 On Jan. 11, 2022 -98.8% SKALE Network (SKL) +54% $1.22 On March 12, 2021 -78.6% Waves Protocol (WAVES) +45.6% $62.36 On March 31, 2022 -26.9% Zilliqa (ZIL) +45.1% $0.2563 On May 6, 2021 -41.4% Aave (AAVE) +42.5% $666.86 On May 18, 2021 -64%

Why Did STEPN Rise Last Week?

Green Metaverse Token or GMT is the governance token of STEPN, a Solana (SOL)-based project that incentivizes exercises such as running and jogging.

GMT gains exceeded those of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD last week. BTC and DOGE declined 1.45% and 2.55% last week, while ETH rose 5.7% in the same period.

Last week, the world’s largest spot cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance, opened trading for the GMT-EUR pair.

The project also announced a “Double Double Mint Event'' last week under which users can receive 2x Shoe boxes from Shoe-minting. The event is set to conclude on April 5.

DOUBLE DOUBLE MINT EVENT!

For a limited period, We will double the chances to receive 2x Shoeboxes from Shoe-minting!

Minted twins yet? Flex them below! pic.twitter.com/yA9RnOBCXW — STEPN | Public Beta Phase III (@Stepnofficial) March 28, 2022

Notably, STEPN users can obtain NFTs in the form of sneakers. By running and jogging, they stand to earn rewards.

At press time, STEPN users had collectively run 3.95 million km (2.45 million miles) and burnt 245.30 million calories.

STEPN eclipsed ApeCoin (APE) to emerge as the largest gainer for March. The coin’s March gains stood at 1576%, while APE rose 1150%.

Photo courtesy: STEPN