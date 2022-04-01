ApeCoin Shot Up By 1,150% In March, Yet This Solana-Based Rival NFT Coin Still Beat Its Gains

ApeCoin, an Ethereum ETH/USD token linked to Yuga Labs the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non fungible token, gained a whopping 1,150% in March but was overshadowed by Solana SOL/USD-based project STEPN GMT/USD.
|Cryptocurrency
|30-Day % Change (+/-)
|All-Time High Value/Date Reached
|% Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
|STEPN (GMT)
|+1576%
|$2.92 On Apr 1, 2022
|-0.9%
|ApeCoin (APE)
|+1150%
|$39.40 On Mar. 17, 2022
|-68%
|Zilliqa (ZIL)
|+316%
|$0.2563 On May 6, 2021
|-24.2%
|WAVES (WAVES)
|+211%
|$62.36 On Mar. 31, 2022
|-11.7%
|THORChain (RUNE)
|+100%
|$21.26 On May 19, 2021
|-46.2%
|SKALE Network (SKL)
|+83%
|$1.22 On Mar 12, 2021
|-79.2%
Why STEPN Dominated March?
The governance token of STEPN is called Green Metaverse Token or GMT. It soared over 1,576% in March.
STEPN users can obtain NFTs in the form of sneakers and by running and jogging, they can earn rewards.
The project said its users had run more than 1 million km at the beginning of the month.
Do you know:— STEPN | Public Beta Phase III (@Stepnofficial) March 8, 2022
This section on our website https://t.co/xAg0PIdJmm shows live data. Our users have collectively reached 1 million KM mark. pic.twitter.com/vcpmBC0IIx
In mid-March, Binance Futures said it would launch Tether (USDT)-margined GMT perpetual contracts with up to 25x leverage.
By the end of the month, users had run a collective of 3.36 million km. The project was also holding a “Double Double Mint Event” where participants stand the chance to win 2x Shoeboxes from Shoe minting.
Photo courtesy: STEPN
