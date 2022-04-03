Fraud Alert: This Doge-Named Crypto Is A Honeypot Scam

Blockchain security firm PeckShield on Sunday warned that DogeMother, one of the many Dogecoin DOGE/USD offshoots, is actually a scam.

DogeMother, which has a total supply of 1,000,000 tokens, was once touted as “the most caring” new coin that was “unruggable.”

On its official website, it misleadingly claimed that one would be able to buy his or her mom a Lambo with profits made from an investment in the coin, a promise that is typically made by scammers.

The developers of the so-called meme coin promised people that they would receive guaranteed rewards for purchasing the token.

Typically, Honeypot scams cajole users into buying a certain cryptocurrency with big promises, only to prevent them from selling.

Also Read: Dogecoin Influencer Matt Wallace's New Token Crashes 99% Amid Allegations Of Exit Scam

In January, PeckShield identified more than 50 potential scam tokens on the Binance Smart Chain.

#Scam PeckShield has detected 50+ tokens with rug-potentials. The community may want to be aware before interacting:

· Admin can mint unlimited tokens

· Admin can restrict token selling

· Admin can blacklist any account@bsc_daily #BSC Here is the list:https://t.co/6mBp2HX6Hm pic.twitter.com/fYJAMAPs7H — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) January 13, 2022

According to PeckShield, the smart contracts for the tokens in question have been developed with clear malicious intent – allowing investors to buy the tokens, but then making it impossible to sell them as the asset price appreciates in value.

Last year, PeckShield alerted people about scam tokens being circulated in the crypto market.

