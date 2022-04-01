QQQ
Why Is Dogecoin Plunging So Sharply Today?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 1, 2022 6:20 AM | 2 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped 7.2% lower to $0.135 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.

Doge Price Performance

 
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -7.2%
24-hour against Bitcoin -2.7%
24-hour against Ethereum -3.5%
7-day -0.05%
30-day 1.4%

YTD performance

 -21.75%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Doge Factors

  • Dogecoin dropped sharply along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.4% to $2.1 trillion at press time.
  • DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter near press time, as per CoinTrendz data.
  • $4.89 million worth of DOGE futures have been liquidated in 24 hours leading up to press time as the meme cryptocurrency plunged, according to Coinglass data.

EU Casts Shadow On Doge

On Thursday, the European Union passed proposals that would extend anti-money laundering requirements that apply to payments over EUR 1,000 ($1,114) to cryptocurrencies. 

The provisions will eliminate the lower limit for cryptocurrency payments, which means senders and recipients of even small amounts of cryptocurrencies will need to be identified.

Doge Around The Web

Dogecoin-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar described the EU draft legislation as “disastrous” in a tweet on Thursday.

Dogecoin millionaire Glauber Contessoto said he “created a brand” by not selling his DOGE holdings on Thursday. 

Read Next: This Solana-Based Token Is Up Over 30%, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today

