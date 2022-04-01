QQQ
This Solana-Based Token Is Up Over 30%, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 1, 2022 12:43 AM | 1 min read

The token linked with STEPN (GMT), a web3 lifestyle application that incorporates social elements, has soared nearly 35% to $2.56 over 24 hours.

STEPN (GMT) Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 31%
24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 37.9%
24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 37.6%
7-day 264.2%
30-day 1530.6%

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

Why Is It Moving? STEPN is a Solana (SOL)-based “move-to-earn” game that dishes out rewards for staying active.

Users obtain non fungible tokens (NFTs) of sneakers and by walking, jogging, or running outdoors, they will earn game currency, which can be used in-game or cashed out. The Green Metaverse Token or GMT is the governance token linked with STEPN.

According to the project’s website, STEPN users have run more than 3.36 million kilometers (2.08 million miles) and offset 225,031 kgs (496,108 pounds) of carbon. 

GMT was the top trending coin on CoinMarketCap at press time.

On Thursday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance said it would open GMT/EUR pair trading on April 1.

The project is in the midst of a “Double Double Mint Event” under which users can double the chances to receive 2x shoe boxes from shoe-minting.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weaken, While Altcoins Continue Soaring: What's Going On?

Photo courtesy: https://stepnnft.online/

