ANLOG: The Native Time Currency That Powers the Analog Network

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Understanding the function of a blockchain project’s token or coin is essential to have a firm grasp of the technology. In fact, many investors fail to understand there is even a difference between a coin and a token in the first place.

The major difference between coin and token is that a coin has its own blockchain. When you send Bitcoin (BTC) or Dogecoin (DOGE) to your friend, that transaction is recorded and validated on its respective blockchain. A coin can be used to exchange value and transfer wealth. It operates essentially like cash.

A token, on the other hand, does not have its own blockchain. It is hosted on another blockchain — most commonly, on the Ethereum network. When a token is created using Ethereum’s platform it is called an ERC-20 token. If created on Neo’s (NEO) platform, it is known as NEP-5. This means that all of the security and functionality of these blockchains are afforded the token created.

Tokens are more akin to a gift card than cash; they have value in a certain context. You can buy a Big Mac with your McDonald’s MCD gift card, but you can’t buy anything at Wendy’s Co. WEN.

ANLOG is the native token of Analog’s (ANLOG) network. ANLOG was minted as an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token for sale contracts, and a 1-to-1 swap will occur post mainnet launch.

Analog incentivizes its network with the native $ANLOG token, which is used for event data transactions and to reward validators for their engagement with the networks. By purchasing and holding tokens, the Analog community also owns a piece of the project Event data makes up what Analog calls the Timechain, its layer 0 interoperable blockchain.

As of Q1 2022, Analog is working towards completing the seed round involving institutional and strategic investors. The company is also in talks with a number of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs) about listing $ANLOG in the near future.

Staking ANLOG, which the company lists on its roadmap for Q1 2023 as Time Machine alpha, will soon be a way in which holders of the coin can help to further secure the Analog network. Users will be able to earn interest on the sums they hold. Additionally, holders of ANLOG will be able to participate in the governance of the Analog network once the mainnet is launched.

Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash