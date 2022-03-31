QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sky Mavis' Ronin Bridge Attack Has VC's Rethinking On Crypto Investment Path: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 31, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
  • A security breach that allowed hackers to swindle 173,600 Ether and 25.5 million USDC tokens in a $600 million hack of play-to-earn game Axie Infinity is making investors cautious about cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reported, citing Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu.
  • The incident could alter the attitude and responsibilities of venture capitalists investing in crypto.
  • Animoca is a venture capital company with businesses in non-fungible tokens and has invested in Axie Infinity’s developer Sky Mavis.
  • The hack has underscored the weaknesses in bridges that allow digital tokens to be swapped between different blockchains.
  • In the recent attacks, hackers targeted the Ronin Bridge, which Sky Mavis adopted to help Axie Infinity’s network accelerate transactions and reduce costs.
  • The report cited Siu stating venture capital firms investing in crypto will be forced to resort to vigilant methods such as auditing the blockchain code and security protocols before investing.
  • Animoca is in discussions with the Sky Mavis team about reimbursing players who lost funds.
  • photo via Pixabay

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsGeneral