Dogecoin Shines Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Pale: Why The Meme Coin's Creator Is Still 'Salty' Right Now

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1.6% higher at $0.145 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

Doge Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 1.7% 24-hour against Bitcoin 2.5% 24-hour against Ethereum 1.9% 7-day 7.2% 30-day 10.2% YTD performance -15.9%

The Doge Factors

Dogecoin traded higher even as major coins traded flat at press time; the global cryptocurrency market was mostly unchanged at $2.15 trillion.

DOGE is not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data

$758,483 worth of DOGE futures have been liquidated in 24 hours leading up to press time as the meme cryptocurrency spiked.

The Doge Analyst

On Wednesday, cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said, referring to the DOGE chart, that the cryptocurrency tested the 15 cent resistance and it is one to watch if April turns out to be bullish for cryptocurrencies.

$DOGE just tested the 15 cent resistance of this massive falling wedge.



One to watch if April turns out to be bullish for #cryptos.#dogecoin pic.twitter.com/IYr9HXFGG2 — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) March 30, 2022

Doge Around The Web

AcceptCrypt, a token created by DOGE-influencer Matt Wallace, lost 99.9% of its value minutes after it was launched.

Former Dogecoin developer Ross Nicoll said in a tweet that a singular token made its development team nearly 10x what he had made from DOGE in nearly 8 years.

So I see a lot of "Why do token devs rugpull?" posts on Reddit, and I see a lot of "Devs shouldn't be paid in case they rugpull" which is the wrong answer to this, but...



One token just made its team ~10x what I made from Dogecoin in nearly 8 years. (1/2ish) https://t.co/hTRw1QcOBY — Ross Nicoll (@JRossNicoll) March 30, 2022

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said he made only $3,000 creating the meme coin that has a market cap of 80 billion dollars. He addressed his being salty in a tweet.

people always call me out for being salty



of course i’m salty! i made like 3 grand total directly from making a crypto that had a market cap of 80 billion dollars



watching scammers and shady crap make millions all day + strangers attacking me all day, who wouldn’t be salty — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 31, 2022

“Watching scammers and shady crap make millions all day + strangers attacking me all day, who wouldn’t be salty.”

