This Coin Is Up A Whopping 103% Today, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In The Dust

The token associated with the high throughput blockchain, Zilliqa ZIL/USD, spiked over 103% to $0.20 over 24-hours leading up to Wednesday night.

Zilliqa Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 103.9% 24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 101.3% 24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 100.1% 7-day 321.1% 30-day 354% YTD performance 165.9%

Why Is It Moving? ZIL was the top 24-hour gainer on the price-tracking website CoinMarketCap at press time.

The rise in the token’s price came as major tokens rose at press time and the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.5% to $2.16 trillion.

The 24-hour trading volumes rose an eye-popping 1072% to $8.56 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

ZIL was among the most-discussed coins on Twitter. It attracted 581 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The token also attracted the attention of retail traders and was seen trending on StockTwits. ZIL was also trending on price tracking websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

On Wednesday, Sandra Helou, the head of metaverse & NFTs at Zilliqa and Max Kantelia, co-founder of Zilliqa, were featured in Tech Round UK’s “Top 25 Future Players of the Metaverse.”

There is increased buzz surrounding Metapolis, which is set to launch in April. Metapolis is dubbed as the first “Metaverse as a Service Platform’ (MaaS).”

Zilliqa says it is the first project to rely on a shared network entirely. Ethereum is expected to ship Shard chains in 2023, according to the latter’s website.

