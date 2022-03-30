Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Falling After Five Below's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Report

Shares of retail and apparel companies, including Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY, are trading lower in possible sympathy with Five Below Inc FIVE, which fell following fourth-quarter earnings and soft guidance.

Bed Bath & Beyond may also be trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as stocks pull back following Tuesday’s strength. Worse-than-expected US GDP and a rebound in oil prices have weighed on market sentiment.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating just under 1,000 stores in all 50 states.

Bed Bath & Beyond is trading lower by 15.40% at $23.04. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $44.51 and a 52-week low of $12.39.