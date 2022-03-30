Why Dogecoin Looks Set For A Trek To The 16-Cent Mark

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading flat on Wednesday afternoon in a continued consolidation phase, after skyrocketing 19% between March 26 and Monday.

The rise up paired with the two-day consolidation phase has settled the crypto into a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.

For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock may continue downward within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.

Bullish traders will want to watch for an upward break through the upper descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a bull flag pattern, the measured move higher is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the lowest price within the flag.

A bull flag is negated when a stock closes a trading day below the lower trendline of the flag pattern, or if the flag falls more than 50% down the length of the pole.

The Dogecoin Chart: The measured move of Dogecoin’s daily bull flag pattern is about 19%, which indicates the crypto could trade up over the 16-cent level in the future. Bullish traders can watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline of the flag pattern on higher-than-average volume to gauge whether the pattern was recognized.

Dogecoin is also trading in a confirmed uptrend, with the most recent higher low created on March 25 at the $0.127 level and the most recent higher high formed at the $0.153 level on Monday. If Dogecoin closes the 24-hour trading session above 14 cents, it will print a bullish hammer candlestick on the daily chart, which may indicate the next higher low is in, and the crypto will trade higher on Thursday.

The recent consolidation has caused Dogecoin’s relative strength index (RSI) to drop from about 65% to 63%, which may give the crypto room to trade up higher in the near future. Traders can watch for a pullback to occur if Dogecoin’s RSI reaches or exceeds the 70% level, which could prompt profit takers to come in and add some selling pressure.

Dogecoin is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators and on Wednesday, Dogecoin tested support at the eight-day EMA and held above the level.

Dogecoin has resistance above at $0.146 and 16 cents, and support below at $0.135 and the 12-cent level.

