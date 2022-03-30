Crypto-Lending Platform Hodlnaut Sponsors Bitcoin 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Crypto interest-earning platform Hodlnaut is officially a sponsor of one of the biggest crypto-focused events: Bitcoin 2022! Occurring from April 6-9, this event will mark Hodlnaut’s first foray into overseas blockchain events.

Bitcoin 2022 is a four-day event that’s often regarded as among the most notable gatherings for like-minded crypto communities to share and discuss ideas, encouraging an inclusive digital financial ecosystem. Renowned speakers such as Twitter Inc. TWTR Co-Founder and Block Inc. SQ CEO Jack Dorsey and Blockstream CEO Adam Back will be in attendance.

Hodlnaut will be hosting a series of activities during the big event. Visit Hodlnaut’s site here to learn more.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a crypto-based interest and loan financial services company with a mission to help investors get the most out of their cryptocurrency investments. Hodlnaut provides investors with competitive interest rates in the cryptocurrency world, some of which amount to an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 12.73%.

Hodlnaut operates in a niche space in the crypto world. Instead of building exchanges like Coinbase Global Inc. COIN or running mining operations like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, Hodlnaut focuses on creating passive income streams for cryptocurrency investors.

With more than 10,000 users and $500 million in assets, Hodlnaut has received an in-principle approval (IPA) for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act) for its Token Swap feature.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.