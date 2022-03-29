Ethereum Alternative Makes 'Waves': Is A Will Smith-Chris Rock Analogy Taking It To The Moon Today?

Waves (WAVES) spiked more than 47% in a 24-hour period leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Waves Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 47.2% 24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 45.2% 24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 43.2% 7-day 42.2% 30-day 301.8% YTD performance 212.4%

Why Is It Moving? Waves moved in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which were in the green at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.2% to $2.15 trillion at press time.

Waves touched an all-time high of $48.56 in intraday trading. It traded 2.5% lower than those levels at press time.

Waves, which is often dubbed a Russian Ethereum, attracted interest from retail traders on Stocktwits at press time. The token also trended on the price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.

On Monday, Santiment tweeted that while Bitcoin ended Monday mostly flat, WAVES “has stood tall above the top 100 pack.”

#Bitcoin may have ended Monday mostly flat, but not before its first visit above $48k caused a welcome sight of social volume returning to the #1 market cap asset in #crypto. In terms of #altcoins, $WAVES has stood tall above the top 100 pack. https://t.co/IUsJE9vrIg pic.twitter.com/0fJBsvbuN3 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 29, 2022

Notably, Waves was the top 24-hour gainer, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Coleman Maher, the former head of partnerships at Origin Protocol (OGN) and advisor to The Sad Times non fungible token (NFT) project said in a tweet that he had joined as the head of Ecosystem Growth at Waves Labs.

I have joined @Waves__Labs as the Head of Ecosystem Growth. @WavesProtocol has grown a lot in the last couple of years but I am excited to help the extremely talented Waves team accomplish even more. Big things are coming for $WAVES! — Coleman Maher (1 ➝ 2) (@colemansmaher) March 28, 2022

Waves Chatter: On Monday, Waves creator Sasha Ivanov said that the project was like Chris Rock, the actor recently assaulted on stage by Will Smith.

Ivanov had pointed to his Ukrainian origins. The token associated with the project has been on a tear thanks to the launch of a blockchain agnostic Metaverse and new partnerships.

