Ethereum Alternative Makes 'Waves': Is A Will Smith-Chris Rock Analogy Taking It To The Moon Today?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
March 29, 2022 5:29 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Waves has shot up more than 47% in a day and over 300% in the last 30-days.
  • The Ethereum-alternative is attracting high retail interest and is trending.
  • The project’s founder compared Waves with Chris Rock

Waves (WAVES) spiked more than 47% in a 24-hour period leading up to early Tuesday morning. 

Waves Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 47.2%
24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 45.2%
24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 43.2%
7-day 42.2%
30-day 301.8%

YTD performance

 212.4%

See Also: How To Buy Waves (WAVES)

Why Is It Moving? Waves moved in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which were in the green at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.2% to $2.15 trillion at press time.

Waves touched an all-time high of $48.56 in intraday trading. It traded 2.5% lower than those levels at press time.

Waves, which is often dubbed a Russian Ethereum, attracted interest from retail traders on Stocktwits at press time. The token also trended on the price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.

On Monday, Santiment tweeted that while Bitcoin ended Monday mostly flat,  WAVES “has stood tall above the top 100 pack.”

Notably, Waves was the top 24-hour gainer, according to CoinMarketCap data. 

Coleman Maher, the former head of partnerships at Origin Protocol (OGN) and advisor to The Sad Times non fungible token (NFT) project said in a tweet that he had joined as the head of Ecosystem Growth at Waves Labs.

Waves Chatter: On Monday, Waves creator Sasha Ivanov said that the project was like Chris Rock, the actor recently assaulted on stage by Will Smith. 

Ivanov had pointed to his Ukrainian origins. The token associated with the project has been on a tear thanks to the launch of a blockchain agnostic Metaverse and new partnerships.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Firm, Dogecoin Flat: Watch Out For These Levels As Crypto Bulls Make A Comeback

