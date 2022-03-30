Want To Know How Much Your Sports Cards, Memorabilia, Video Games And NFTs Are Worth? Yahoo Finance Launches New Collectable Index

Yahoo Finance announced the launch of an index and several sub-indices covering the values of alternative assets and fractionalized collectables. Here are the details.

What Happened: Yahoo Finance announced the launch of the Total Collectable Index in partnership with Pricing Culture.

“The Total Collectables Index is the best gauge of the fractionalized collectables market of SEC-registered cultural assets,” Yahoo Finance said.

The collectables index tracks 11 sub-indexes covering the following sectors, with their respective index market caps:

Securitized NFTs: $1.8 million

Trading Cards: $36.4 million

Sports Memorabilia: $10.3 million

Cars: $5.8 million

Memorabilia: $5.1 million

Books: $1.8 million

Comic Books: $1.8 million

Card Games: $1.3 million

Video Games: $1.3 million

Luxury Goods: $940,000

Wine & Spirits: $459,000

The sub-indices are market-cap weighted and cover the leading fractionalized investment platforms including Collectable, Otis and Rally Rd.

Among the assets featured in the Total Collectables Index is a copy of the Declaration of Independence offered on Rally Rd valued at more than $3 million. Investors of the asset turned down a $2.8 million buyout in December.

An original 1976 Apple I Computer from Apple Inc AAPL valued at $577,500 is included in the index.

NFTs from CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club are part of the index with CryptoPunk #8103 and Bored Apes #7359 and #9159 values at $435,000, $337,250 and $310,050, respectively.

Sports cards of Babe Ruth and Wilt Chamberlain valued at $9.9 million and $2.19 million respectively are also part of the index.

Why It’s Important: The market for alternative assets and fractional investing has grown quickly. Yahoo reports that over 1,000 assets are available as fractional assets, representing a value of $500 million in market capitalization.

Yahoo Finance is the first in the industry to cover the collectables category with “up-to-date information.”

“Diversifying a portfolio with cultural assets is continuing to drive interest with investors and it’s no surprise digital collectables are making headway across finance, sports and more,” Yahoo Consumer President Joanna Lambert said.

Lambert said the indices further Yahoo’s mission to give investors tools to make “wise decisions.”