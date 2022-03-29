Dogecoin, Shiba Inu To Now Be Available On This Canadian Crypto Exchange

BIGG Digital Assets Inc BBKCF, the owner of Netcoins, an online cryptocurrency exchange in Canada said it is adding Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu (SHIB) along with some other coins to its platform.

What Happened: Netcoins said it recently received approval for an update to its restricted dealer license, which means it can now offer a broader slew of coins on its platform.

The five new coins announced on Monday include SHIB, DOGE, Polygon (MATIC), Fantom (FTM), and Decentraland (MANA).

Netcoin already supports Bitcoin BTC/USD, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum ETH/USD, Litecoin (LTC), and XRP (XRP).

Why It Matters: Netcoins was founded in 2014 and has its headquarters in Canada, but has said it is planning a U.S. foray.

“On just the second day since launch, SHIB, DOGE, MATIC, FTM, and MANA already accounted for 12% of daily revenue,” said Mark Binns, CEO of BIGG Digital Assets.

Shiba Inu has been on a tear in the past 24 hours. Meme coins are once again the flavor of the season, with DOGE and SHIB gaining 20.7% and 17.15% in the past week alone. Over the last 30 days, they have soared 15.8% and 14.8%, respectively.

Price Action: At press time, over 24-hours, DOGE traded 1.2% lower at $0.1458, while SHIB traded 5.4% higher at $0.0000273. On Monday, BIGG Digital OTC shares closed 6.3% higher at $0.6541 in the regular session.

