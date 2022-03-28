QQQ
Grimes To Release 'Children's Metaverse Book' On This Blockchain

by Samyuktha Sriram
March 28, 2022 12:48 AM | 1 min read

Canadian singer Grimes will launch an “intergalactic children’s metaverse book” on the Avalanche AVAX/USD blockchain. 

What Happened: In a virtual announcement at the Avalanche Summit in Barcelona last Friday, Grimes revealed that the project will be part of the $100 million initiative from OP3N and the Avalanche Foundation.

“When I first got into Web 3, this was the kind of project I was hoping to see. I’m very excited to be partnering with [OP3N] to launch a series of educational art for babies and small children with the goal of creating a profound experience for babies that is also deeply meaningful to adults,” said Grimes.

See Also: Avalanche (AVAX) Rallies 60% In Seven Days, Raises $230M To Jumpstart DeFi Ecosystem

The singer is also a mother to two children she had with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who backs the cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Last year, Grimes launched a series of NFTs that sold out in under 20 minutes after raking in $5.8 million.

“I hadn’t dropped any NFTs since the first drop because of the environmental concerns. But I feel totally comfortable launching on Avalanche,” said Grimes at the Summit.

Price Action: At press time, AVAX was trading at $90.12, up 3.92% in the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The crypto market saw a 4.07% increase in the last day, with Bitcoin BTC/USD trading at $46,800 and Ethereum ETH/USD trading at $3,300.

Read Next: Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

Photo by Philip Nguyen on Wikimedia

