Bitcoin Whale Accumulation Reaches One-Year High On The Back Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 25, 2022 8:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Whale Accumulation Reaches One-Year High On The Back Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whales have ramped up their accumulation ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, in a strong bullish sign.

What Happened: Blockchain data analysis firm Santiment pointed out in a tweet that the number of Bitcoin addresses with a balance between 1,000 BTC and 10,000 BTC — between $44.2 million and $440.2 million — increased by 8.3% since the official start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The company said there are 2,203 addresses in this category, which is a one-year high.

See Also: IS BITCOIN A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Santiment points out that "both this tier & the 100 to 1k $BTC tier have historically foreshadowed price moves" — hinting that this data point implies a high probability of a positive price movement in the near future. This idea is even further cemented by Bitcoin recently seeing the largest outflow since January with as many as over 15,000 BTC leaving cryptocurrency exchanges in one single day.

BTC Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin is trading at just under $44,600 after seeing its price rise by 1.4% over the last 24 hours according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Crypto Is Serving Russia's Sanction Evasion, ECB President Says

Crypto Is Serving Russia's Sanction Evasion, ECB President Says

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde believes market data backs her belief that Russian actors are using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to circumvent sanctions. read more
Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the corporate, economic and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Here's Why Investments In WonderFi Are 'A Global Play'

EXCLUSIVE: Here's Why Investments In WonderFi Are 'A Global Play'

Earlier this year, WonderFi Technologies Inc (NEO: WNDR) announced its intention to acquire First Ledger Corporation, the parent of Bitbuy, the first approved crypto marketpl read more
David Beckham To Release NFTs On Fork Of Stellar-Lumens Blockchain

David Beckham To Release NFTs On Fork Of Stellar-Lumens Blockchain

Former professional soccer player David Beckham is set to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the DigitalBits (CRYPTO: XDB) blockchain. read more