David Beckham To Release NFTs On Fork Of Stellar-Lumens Blockchain

March 25, 2022
Former professional soccer player David Beckham is set to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the DigitalBits (CRYPTO: XDB) blockchain.

What Happened: According to a statement from DigitalBits on Thursday, the partnership with Beckham will cultivate new ways for the soccer star to connect with his fans across the world.

“I have always taken pride in working with the best teams and I am so excited to work on my NFT collections and more innovations in the future," said Beckham.

DigitalBits is a fork of the Stellar Lumens (CRYPTO: XLM) blockchain created in November 2019. The enterprise-grade blockchain considers itself the “Blockchain of Brands” and the addition of Beckham as a global ambassador will likely help achieve this goal.

The athlete has a following of more than 138 million people worldwide and annual impressions that surpass 9 billion across Instagram, Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook, Weibo, and Douyin.

DigitalBits expects Beckham’s working relationships with  Adidas AG – ADR (OTCMKTS: ADDYY), Maserati, Diageo (OTCMKTS: DGEAF), and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will further enhance the blockchain’s global presence.

See Also: CELEBRITIES THAT OWN BORED APE YACHT CLUB NFTs

Price Action: DigitalBits native token XDB was trading 17% lower in the last 24 hours at a price of $0.523. The overall crypto market was back above $2 trillion after seeing a 2.29% increase in the last day.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $44,000 and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading at $3,100 as per the most recent data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Downing Street via Flickr

