This Ethereum Rival Has Spiked 20% This Week Thanks To Massive Gaming-Related Buzz

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher at $103.45 over 24 hours leading up to Thursday night amid exuberance surrounding gaming.

Solana Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 9% 24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 7.25% 24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 6.6% 7-day 20% 30-day 19% YTD performance -41.75%

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

Why Is It Moving? Solana has been one of the top gainers this week, according to CoinMarketCap data — having risen nearly 20%.

The so-called Ethereum-killer has been buoyant after Krafton, the creator of the popular video game “PUBG: Battlegrounds,” announced it had signed a long-term business agreement with Solana Labs related to the design and marketing of blockchain-based games and services.

The two companies will also jointly cooperate on investment opportunities, according to a Krafton statement.

This week, Block Tackle, a new game studio backed by Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures among others, announced its debut title “SkateX” which is a Solana-based skateboarding game.

The co-founders of Block Tackle Rob Oshima and Ben Topkins have worked on titles such as “MARVEL Strike Force” and “AVATAR: Pandora Rising.”

They are both veterans from Kabam — a company known for games such as “MARVEL Contest of Champions” and “Transformers: Forged to Fight.”

Other factors that have worked in favor of Solana this week include the non-profit The Giving Block announcing support for Solana blockchain to its platform and Grayscale launching a non-Ethereum fund that includes Solana.

Read Next: Why Are Axie Infinity (AXS) And Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tokens Soaring Today?