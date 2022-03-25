This Ethereum Rival Has Spiked 20% This Week Thanks To Massive Gaming-Related Buzz
Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher at $103.45 over 24 hours leading up to Thursday night amid exuberance surrounding gaming.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|9%
|24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
|7.25%
|24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
|6.6%
|7-day
|20%
|30-day
|19%
YTD performance
|-41.75%
Why Is It Moving? Solana has been one of the top gainers this week, according to CoinMarketCap data — having risen nearly 20%.
The so-called Ethereum-killer has been buoyant after Krafton, the creator of the popular video game “PUBG: Battlegrounds,” announced it had signed a long-term business agreement with Solana Labs related to the design and marketing of blockchain-based games and services.
The two companies will also jointly cooperate on investment opportunities, according to a Krafton statement.
This week, Block Tackle, a new game studio backed by Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures among others, announced its debut title “SkateX” which is a Solana-based skateboarding game.
The co-founders of Block Tackle Rob Oshima and Ben Topkins have worked on titles such as “MARVEL Strike Force” and “AVATAR: Pandora Rising.”
They are both veterans from Kabam — a company known for games such as “MARVEL Contest of Champions” and “Transformers: Forged to Fight.”
Other factors that have worked in favor of Solana this week include the non-profit The Giving Block announcing support for Solana blockchain to its platform and Grayscale launching a non-Ethereum fund that includes Solana.
