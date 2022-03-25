This NFT Coin's Popularity With Ethereum Whales Is Continuing: Thanks To Snoop Dogg And Madonna Push?

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 25, 2022 12:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This NFT Coin's Popularity With Ethereum Whales Is Continuing: Thanks To Snoop Dogg And Madonna Push?

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) continues to be the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets for the fifth straight day.

What Happened: ApeCoin was the most traded token in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Thursday, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

The token also stood sixth among the top ten purchased tokens and ranked fifth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales.

See Also: How To Buy ApeCoin (APE)

Why It Matters: Decentralized organization ApeCoinDAO recently launched ApeCoin as a token for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts. The token is a decentralized project inspired by Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non fungible token (NFT) project.

ApeCoin retweeted a post by Snoop Dogg that said the rapper and Wiz Khalifa have released a set of eight music tracks as NFTs themed on ApeCoin and BAYC. The collection is titled “Ape Drops 03” An 8th.”

Madonna also bought a BAYC NFT for $470,000 and said on Thursday she was "finally" going in on the metaverse.

Price Action: ApeCoin is down 5.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $13.04 at press time.

Read Next: Are You Bored & Hungry? Entrepreneur Launches Restaurant Brand With Bored Ape Yacht NFT

Image by artur shihman from Pixabay 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Madonna 'Finally' Enters The Metaverse: Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For $470K

Madonna 'Finally' Enters The Metaverse: Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For $470K

The “Queen of Pop” has become the latest celebrity to jump on the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) bandwagon. What Happened: In an Instagram post on Thursday, American singer Madonna revealed she had purchased her very own BAYC NFT.  read more
Are You Bored & Hungry? Entrepreneur Launches Restaurant Brand With Bored Ape Yacht NFT

Are You Bored & Hungry? Entrepreneur Launches Restaurant Brand With Bored Ape Yacht NFT

A new restaurant is coming to market and will be based on one of the most popular non-fungible tokens. read more
Cardano And Ethereum Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson Says He Was Wrong About This

Cardano And Ethereum Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson Says He Was Wrong About This

Charles Hoskinson — the co-founder of the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) blockchains — admitted that he was wrong about his predictions on the growth of one of read more
GameStop NFT Marketplace Going Live Sends This Ethereum Layer 2 Token Soaring 46%

GameStop NFT Marketplace Going Live Sends This Ethereum Layer 2 Token Soaring 46%

The native cryptocurrency token of Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer 2 solution, surged by 46% on Thursday. read more