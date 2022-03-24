So What's Up With Upstart Shares Falling Today?

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are trading lower by 5.6% at $112.00, despite a lack of company-specific news. The move lower could be on continued momentum after a Wedbush downgrade in the name Tuesday.

Wedbush Tuesday downgraded Upstart to Underperform and lowered the price target to $75. In the note Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini said… Read More

Upstart provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners.

Upstart has a 52-week high of $401.49 and a 52-week low of $75.15.