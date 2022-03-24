Dogecoin Is Up 15% Today But These 3 Coins Are Still Striking Bigger Gains

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 24, 2022 8:07 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing major gains on Thursday but other cryptocurrencies saw an even more drastic uptick in their values.

What Happened: Market data shows that Dogecoin saw its price increase by over 15% from its 24 hour low of $0.122 to a high of $0.1406 before correcting to its current price of $0.1388, which is 13.45% higher than the price it was trading at 24 hours before press time.

While impressive, cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, eye-watering gains and earth-shattering losses — and today was no different.

For instance, Cardano's price is currently up about 15.6% over the last 24 hours and trading at $1.13 as of press time. The coin saw its price increase by nearly 17.75% from its 24 hour low of $0.9734 to a high of about $1.146. This is significantly more impressive when considering Cardano's market cap of $38.14 billion is more than double of Dogecoin's $18.4 billion, which means that much more capital is needed to move the price of ADA than DOGE's.

Moving onto smaller market caps, Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) — with a market cap of $3.8 billion — is trading at $63.72 as of press time after gaining 22.8% over the last 24 hours. The price of the token behind this play-to-earn game rose by about 24.3% from its 24 hours low of $51.57 to a high of $64.1.

Lastly, Apecoin (CRYPTO: APE) — with a market cap of $3.85 billion — saw its price increase by about 14.7% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $13.87 as of press time. The coin also saw its price increase by about 20.72% from its 24 hour low of under $12 to its high of $14.45.

