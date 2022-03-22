ApeCoin Continues To Be Popular Among Ethereum Whales

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) continued to be the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Monday.

What Happened: ApeCoin also stood ninth among the top ten purchased tokens and ranked fourth among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

See Also: How To Buy ApeCoin (APE)

Why It Matters: Decentralized organization ApeDAO launched ApeCoin last week as a token for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts.

The token — created as an extension of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem — has already been listed on several major exchanges including FTX, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and Binance.

Price Action: ApeCoin up 2.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $10.27 at press time.

Read Next: Is Dogecoin More Volatile Than ApeCoin?