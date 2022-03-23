Here's How Much $100 In Cardano Could Be Worth If ADA Returns To All-Time Highs

March 23, 2022 5:52 pm
Here's How Much $100 In Cardano Could Be Worth If ADA Returns To All-Time Highs

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) ranks as one of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap in the world. Here’s a look at how much a $100 investment could be worth if the coin returns to all-time highs.

What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Charles Hoskinson left the project in 2014 and went on to form his own blockchain competitor. Cardano was launched in 2017 and is now the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Cardano uses a proof-of-stake model for the blockchain and competes with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Cardano uses less energy than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and is considered one of the top energy-efficient blockchains.

Cardano has a market capitalization of $35.6 billion as of the time of writing.

Investing $100 Now: Cardano hit an all-time high of $3.10 in September 2021 and has traded between $0.7528 and $3.10 over the last 52 weeks.

On Wednesday, Cardano hit the $1 mark for the first time in over a month and could be headed higher.

A $100 investment in Cardano today would buy 94.3396 ADA.

If Cardano goes back to its all-time high of $3.10, the $100 investment would be worth $292.45, representing a gain of 192%.

