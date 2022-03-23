2 Crypto Companies Are Spending Massive Amounts On Sports Sponsorships: 6 Of The Biggest Deals

Venture capitalists spent a record $33 billion on crypto and blockchain startups in 2021, more than all prior years combined, according to data by Galaxy Digital Research.

$22 billion of the total went to fundraising rounds with deal sizes above $100 million. Crypto and blockchain startups received almost 5% of the venture capital deployed in 2021.

An important metric: We know that growth in an industry can be signified by the amount of external investments being poured into the industry, but taking it a step further: how many investments are being made to promote the industry?

Investors who are interested in knowing which crypto companies are pushing the industry forward should consider the sponsorships opened by these two crypto exchanges, Crypto.com and FTX.US.

