Kevin Hart Won't Talk About His Bored Ape, Doing His 'Best To Survive': Here's How Much It's Worth

Many celebrities have bought into non-fungible tokens over the last year, although one celebrity didn’t want to answer questions about his NFT acquisition.

What Happened: Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is among the celebrities who own a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, one of the most valuable and most well-known NFT collections.

Hart’s Ape was acquired on Jan. 9, 2022 by MoonPay, a cryptocurrency company that has helped on-board several celebrities to the NFT space. The Bored Ape was transferred to an unnamed wallet on Jan. 23, 2022 and was shown off by Hart around that time.

An ESPN reporter attempted to ask Hart about his Bored Ape purchase at a recent event.

“You just bought a Bored Ape for $200,000 the other week. How’s that doing?” ESPN reporter Charly Arnolt asked Hart.

The question got no answer and prompted a generic response from Hart.

“I do not discuss my personal finances. I do not discuss it. I don’t want people coming at me. It’s a crazy time. I’m just trying to do my best to survive,” Hart responded as he walked away.

How The Ape Is Doing: Bored Ape #9528 was purchased by MoonPay for 79.5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) according to OpenSea.

Bored Ape #9528 has the following traits (% of Apes with trait):

Yellow Background: 13%

Guayabera Clothes: 2%

Angry Eyes: 4%

Dark Brown Fur: 14%

Spinner Hat: 2%

Phoneme Ooo Mouth: 3%

The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club is 103 ETH at the time of writing, increasing the value of the Ape by 23.5 ETH, or around $69,654 based on the current $2,964 price of Ethereum.

Arnolt shared the interaction on Twitter, and also mentioned in her tweet she wondered how much ApeCoin (CRYPTO:APE) Hart owns.

As a Bored Ape owner, Hart is able to claim 10,094 ApeCoin. Based on the current price of $12.09 for ApeCoin, Hart’s stake in the new token would be valued at $122,036.

This brings the total value increase on the Ape purchase or transaction from MoonPay at $191,690.

Photo: Courtesy of celebrityabc on Flickr