Dogecoin Trades Flat: Why The Coin's Co-Creator Thinks Crypto Is All A 'Gamble'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 23, 2022 7:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Trades Flat: Why The Coin's Co-Creator Thinks Crypto Is All A 'Gamble'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inched 0.3% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -0.3%
24-hour against Bitcoin 1.3%
24-hour against Ethereum 1.9%
7-day 7.65%
30-day -13.3%

YTD performance

 -29.8%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded slightly lower as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.05% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,068 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Ripple, Bitcoin, and Ethereum — attracted 23,190, 7,102, and 4,709 tweets, respectively. 

Major coins brushed away concerns surrounding future rate hikes on Tuesday but according to one analyst the apex coin still lacks catalysts to break higher than the $45,000 level.

According to DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, there is no guarantee that a specific cryptocurrency or a non fungible token (NFT) will still be relevant in the future. “It’s all a gamble,” he tweeted.

Replying to a tweet from Dogecoin Foundation product lead Timothy Stebbing, Markus came down heavily on so-called “shit tokens.”

“Remember: money from unnecessary tokens comes from retail gamblers. it doesn't get generated out of thin air. if you buy a shit token, you are either paying someone, or trying to dump on a newbie. you're part of the problem. you're not a victim,” said Markus. 

Read Next: Ethereum Classic Continues To Spike: Is Mining Mania Behind Recent Surge In 'Cheaper Alternative?'

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Co-Founder Threatens Influencer With Legal Action: 'You Are Breaking The Law'

Dogecoin Co-Founder Threatens Influencer With Legal Action: 'You Are Breaking The Law'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus threatened cryptocurrency influencer Matt Wallace with legal action and accused him of conducting criminal activity. read more
Why You Won't Be Able To Pay With Bitcoin Or Dogecoin In Thailand From Next Month

Why You Won't Be Able To Pay With Bitcoin Or Dogecoin In Thailand From Next Month

Thailand will not allow the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for pay read more
Robinhood's New Cash Card Will Invest Your 'Spare Change' In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

Robinhood's New Cash Card Will Invest Your 'Spare Change' In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

A new debit card from Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) will round up the “spare change” from daily purchases and invest it in cryptocurrency. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brush Away US Rate Hike Concerns: Is There Still A Factor Weighing Them Down?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brush Away US Rate Hike Concerns: Is There Still A Factor Weighing Them Down?

Most major coins were trading in the green on Tuesday evening at press time, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.5% to $1.9 trillion. read more