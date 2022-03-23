Dogecoin Trades Flat: Why The Coin's Co-Creator Thinks Crypto Is All A 'Gamble'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inched 0.3% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.3% 24-hour against Bitcoin 1.3% 24-hour against Ethereum 1.9% 7-day 7.65% 30-day -13.3% YTD performance -29.8%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded slightly lower as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.05% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,068 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Ripple, Bitcoin, and Ethereum — attracted 23,190, 7,102, and 4,709 tweets, respectively.

Major coins brushed away concerns surrounding future rate hikes on Tuesday but according to one analyst the apex coin still lacks catalysts to break higher than the $45,000 level.

According to DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, there is no guarantee that a specific cryptocurrency or a non fungible token (NFT) will still be relevant in the future. “It’s all a gamble,” he tweeted.

if you believe that in 30 years, crypto will be everywhere and blockchains will be the basis for many everyday things, then yes, we’re early does that mean that whatever specific cryptocurrency or NFT will still be relevant in the future? it sure doesn’t it’s all a gamble — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 23, 2022

Replying to a tweet from Dogecoin Foundation product lead Timothy Stebbing, Markus came down heavily on so-called “shit tokens.”

remember: money from unnecessary tokens comes from retail gamblers. it doesn't get generated out of thin air. if you buy a shit token, you are either paying someone, or trying to dump on a newbie. you're part of the problem. you're not a victim. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 22, 2022

“Remember: money from unnecessary tokens comes from retail gamblers. it doesn't get generated out of thin air. if you buy a shit token, you are either paying someone, or trying to dump on a newbie. you're part of the problem. you're not a victim,” said Markus.

