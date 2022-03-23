Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brush Away US Rate Hike Concerns: Is There Still A Factor Weighing Them Down?
Most major coins were trading in the green on Tuesday evening at press time, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.5% to $1.9 trillion.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
|3.5%
|7.8%
|$42,379.75
|Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
|1.6%
|12.16%
|$2,970.15
|Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)
|3%
|9%
|$0.12
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|Dash (DASH)
|+13.75%
|$130.62
|Algorand (ALGO)
|+11.75%
|$0.83
|ApeCoin (APE)
|+11.4%
|$11.36
Why It Matters: Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds rose to 2.38% on Tuesday, which is the highest level since 2019, according to a report from Reuters.
As of Tuesday, the market is pricing in a 72.2% probability that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise the fed fund rate 50 basis points in its May meeting. On Monday, this number stood at a little over 50%, according to Reuters.
U.S. equities markets closed higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was up 1.13% at 4,511.61, while the Nasdaq ended the day 1.95% higher at 14,108.82. At press time, U.S. futures traded largely flat.
Cryptocurrency bears remained frustrated on Tuesday as the market was buoyant alongside equities.
The buy-side demand for Bitcoin appears to be driven by the United States and the European Union markets, while the majority of sell-side pressure originates during Asian trading hours, according to a note from Delphi Digital.
The geographical story has remained consistent from 2020 to 2022. Currently, Europe is providing the largest bid support, as per Delphi Digital. Conversely, Asia has sustained a heavy sell-side dominance since December 2021.
Bitcoin US/EU Month-Over-Month Price Change — Courtesy Delphi Digital
Bitcoin Asia Month-Over-Month Price Change — Courtesy Delphi Digital
Cryptocurrency investor Lark Davis tweeted that the price of Bitcoin has now been under the 200-day moving average for longer than the big correction seen in 2021.
The price of #bitcoin has now been under the 200 day moving average for longer than the big correction of 2021.
I'll just keep accumulating. pic.twitter.com/lZdTeN6L6f
— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) March 22, 2022
Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA, said in an emailed note that Bitcoin lacks the catalysts to break beyond the $45,000 barrier.
“Bitcoin is once again nearing the upper boundaries of its $37,000 to $45,000 zone, but still doesn’t have a clear catalyst to break it."
