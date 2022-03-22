Bitcoin Lookalikes Are Soaring This Week: What's Going On?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 22, 2022 3:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Lookalikes Are Soaring This Week: What's Going On?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) doppelgangers are soaring this week, with Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) and Bitcoin Gold (BCG) all witnessing spikes.

What’s Moving? The three Bitcoin lookalike coins rose in a week when the apex cryptocurrency itself rose 8.65%. 

Gains Of Bitcoin Doppelgangers Vs. Bitcoin (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change  24-hour% Change Price At Press Time YTD Performance
Bitcoin (BTC) 8.65% 3.6% $42,295.44 -11.3%
Bitcoin Gold (BCG) 35.4% 0.8% $38.90 -5.9%
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 21.3% 7.2% $346.88 -22%
Bitcoin SV (BSV) 15.5% 2.8% $86.48 -29.5%

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why Are They Moving? Bitcoin Gold was seen moving higher this week as it trended on the price-tracking website CoinMarketCap. A sharp spike in BTG prices was also observed on Binance. Spikes in lookalikes of major cryptocurrencies have been previously observed when investors look for cheaper plays.

On the Bitcoin Cash side, Goblins Cash, a DeFi 2.0 protocol on SmartBCH, tweeted that new bond types are close to being finished. The protocol also said that APRs will stay high until the bonds are launched.

Meanwhile, on Monday, content distribution and non fungible token (NFT) streaming platform Rad said it had secured significant funding in a round led by Ayre Ventures and Intersect VC — both investors in Dapper Labs and Triller

The funding would be used to build a cross-blockchain NFT platform on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, according to Rad.

“Rad's integration of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain will include support for BSV-based NFTs with on-chain storage of large NFT files including full-length movies, video holograms and AR/VR content, according to a statement issued by the platform.

“Rad will also leverage the BSV blockchain's low-cost and high-scaling capacity for managing and tracking NFTs across multiple chains.”

Read Next: War In Ukraine A Litmus Test For Cryptos, 'Credibility' At Line For Those That Fail It, Says Prominent Economist

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top Altcoins Of 2021: What To Expect in 2022

Top Altcoins Of 2021: What To Expect in 2022

This article was originally published on Gokhshtein Media and appears here with permission. read more
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Bitcoin Cash A Failure, Reflects On His Crypto Commentary From 2013

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Bitcoin Cash A Failure, Reflects On His Crypto Commentary From 2013

In a New Year's Day Twitter thread, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on why Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) has failed to thrive and looked back on the growth of cryptocurrencies.</ read more
TradeStation Going Public With SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know

TradeStation Going Public With SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know

Trading platform company TradeStation Group announced a SPAC merger Thursday that could help grow the company’s brand awareness, customer accounts and revenue. read more
Why Buying Tacos And Pizzas At Major Chains With Dogecoin Could Soon Be A Reality

Why Buying Tacos And Pizzas At Major Chains With Dogecoin Could Soon Be A Reality

Verifone, one of the world’s largest point-of-sale providers, could soon make cryptocurrency payments a reality at large-scale U.S.-based retailers. read more