Dogecoin Spikes: Analyst Lists Out Key Levels For Those Looking To Buy

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.3% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 2.3% 24-hour against Bitcoin -2.3.% 24-hour against Ethereum -3.6% 7-day 9.3% 30-day -11.3% YTD performance -29%

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin spiked along with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.8% to $1.9 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

On Monday, a single transaction of 261 million DOGE, worth over $31.1 million at the time, was observed. According to blockchain data analysis, noted by Benzinga’s Adrian Zmudzinski, it is the same DOGE being moved over and over again.

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted Monday that investors would want to buy DOGE between the 0.0814 and 0.1194 levels.

Van de Poppe clarified that he was not against DOGE in response to a query from a Twitter user.

No, I'm not against $DOGE. People are great at putting words into people their mouths. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) March 21, 2022

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reacted to the sudden spike in Bitcoin prices in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin-oriented YouTuber Matt Wallace retweeted a post that showed the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk heading for Berlin.

Wallace “theorized” that Musk was on his way to fight with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Omg Elon is actually gonna fight Putin https://t.co/ZhJe9aiVJk — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 21, 2022

