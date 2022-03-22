Dogecoin Spikes: Analyst Lists Out Key Levels For Those Looking To Buy
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.3% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|2.3%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|-2.3.%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|-3.6%
|7-day
|9.3%
|30-day
|-11.3%
|
YTD performance
|-29%
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)
Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin spiked along with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.8% to $1.9 trillion.
DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.
On Monday, a single transaction of 261 million DOGE, worth over $31.1 million at the time, was observed. According to blockchain data analysis, noted by Benzinga’s Adrian Zmudzinski, it is the same DOGE being moved over and over again.
Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted Monday that investors would want to buy DOGE between the 0.0814 and 0.1194 levels.
Want to buy $DOGE here. pic.twitter.com/Y1CDEsI349
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) March 21, 2022
Van de Poppe clarified that he was not against DOGE in response to a query from a Twitter user.
No, I'm not against $DOGE.
People are great at putting words into people their mouths.
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) March 21, 2022
Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reacted to the sudden spike in Bitcoin prices in the early hours of Tuesday.
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 22, 2022
Meanwhile, Dogecoin-oriented YouTuber Matt Wallace retweeted a post that showed the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk heading for Berlin.
Wallace “theorized” that Musk was on his way to fight with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Omg Elon is actually gonna fight Putin https://t.co/ZhJe9aiVJk
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 21, 2022
Read Next: Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.