Dogecoin Spikes: Analyst Lists Out Key Levels For Those Looking To Buy

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 22, 2022 7:17 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.3% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 2.3%
24-hour against Bitcoin -2.3.%
24-hour against Ethereum -3.6%
7-day 9.3%
30-day -11.3%

YTD performance

 -29%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin spiked along with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.8% to $1.9 trillion. 

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data. 

On Monday, a single transaction of 261 million DOGE, worth over $31.1 million at the time, was observed. According to blockchain data analysis, noted by Benzinga’s Adrian Zmudzinski, it is the same DOGE being moved over and over again. 

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted Monday that investors would want to buy DOGE between the 0.0814 and 0.1194 levels. 

Van de Poppe clarified that he was not against DOGE in response to a query from a Twitter user.

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus reacted to the sudden spike in Bitcoin prices in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin-oriented YouTuber Matt Wallace retweeted a post that showed the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk heading for Berlin. 

 

Wallace “theorized” that Musk was on his way to fight with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin

Read Next: Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'

