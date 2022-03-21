Champion Gaming Enters Metaverse Space By Assisting Web3 And NFT Firm Long Lost Friends

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Champion Gaming Group Inc. (OTC:WGRFF) (TSXV:WAGR) announced that it has engaged the Web3 and NFT firm of Long Lost Friends to assist the Company in developing and implementing its metaverse and NFT strategy.

The Company has been identifying actionable opportunities in the metaverse, NFT and crypto space for itself and its two principal brands, Football Outsiders and EdjSports. Long Lost Friends is bringing its expertise and creativity in order to further enhance and accelerate the Company's efforts around its Web3 strategy, including building the roadmap and strategic materials necessary for the Company to execute on these selected opportunities.

"We expect that, in the very near future, every person will have a parallel digital identity – avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm," said Ken Hershman, Co-founder and CEO of Champion Gaming. "By combining our Company's industry-leading sports wagering-focused content, data and analytics with this new and limitless virtual world, we will empower our customers to harness next-generation strategies, tools and technologies to inhabit virtual worlds for all of their sports wagering and fantasy sports activities.

Partnering with Long Lost Friends meets our strategic goal of entering the metaverse by leveraging the expertise of a team that has been a pioneer in the Web3 space and has already demonstrated tremendous success curating and advising on offerings for other leading brands, including Superplastic, StockX and Ambush. Our first step is to work with Long Lost Friends to identify actionable opportunities and build a roadmap to execute on that plan."

"We are thrilled to be working with Champion Gaming and their world-class brands of Football Outsiders and EdjSports," said Nelson Diaz, principal at Long Lost Friends. "We look forward to helping them create the next generation of community and experiences around sports wagering, where fans can interact, compete, collect and engage with each other, experts, influencers and content creators that have become so central to the sports wagering player. The ultimate goal is to build an eco-system where sports enthusiasts and their families can have some fun and get educated on sports in a safe and secure virtual experience."

The metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users 'live' within a digital universe; it also may contain elements or be integrated with blockchain technology. An NFT is a blockchain-based digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game unlockables and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.