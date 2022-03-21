Dogecoin Trades Lower Going Into New Week: Is The Project Grappling With A Lack Of Talent?

March 21, 2022
Dogecoin Trades Lower Going Into New Week: Is The Project Grappling With A Lack Of Talent?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.6% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -1.6%
24-hour against Bitcoin 0.2.%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.5%
7-day 5.6%
30-day -15.4%

YTD performance

 -30.8%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved lower in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap slipped 2.1% to $1.85 trillion. 

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data. 

DOGE along with other major coins have managed to preserve most of last week’s gains even in an adverse environment. However, the apex coin falling below a key level can cause investors a “lot of pain,” according to cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe.

DOGE faces resistance above at $0.135 and $0.146 levels and support below at $0.106 and $0.10 levels, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer. 

The co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, told Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Sunday that those who don’t understand Dogecoin don’t understand Bitcoin. Markus’ comment came in response to a tweet from the entrepreneur who heads the world’s largest spot exchange by volume.

Dogecoin fan account Mishaboar said there is a “scarcity” of talent working on Dogecoin and called upon Twitter followers to “start perusing the repository.”

Dogecoin Chatter: Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert compared various cryptocurrencies to musical groups but left a question mark against DOGE. Cryptocurrency twitter obliged him with plenty of suggestions ranging from “Twisted Sister” to the “Beatles.”

 

Doge France, a DOGE-oriented Twitter handle, shared the address of a Minecraft X Doge server on Sunday. Mishaboar touched on Ross Nicoll’s exit from active development in his post. 

