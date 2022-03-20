If Dogecoin Were A Rock Band, Would It Be The Beatles, Twisted Sister Or Iron Maiden?

In a recent tweet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale DCG, Barry Silbert compared cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), and Zcash.

In the tweet, he likened each of the cryptocurrencies to a particular rock band, but left a question mark beside Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Bitcoin = Pink Floyd

Ethereum = U2

Litecoin = Eagles

XRP = Coldplay

Zcash = Radiohead

Dogecoin = ? — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) March 17, 2022

People started reacting to his tweet, assuming which rock band would best describe Dogecoin.

Replying to Silbert’s tweet, a Twitter handle named @spacephilman said, “Dogecoin is Twisted Sister”.

Dogecoin is Twisted Sister pic.twitter.com/y4Yy1l5yTc — LORD TITAN (@spacephilman) March 17, 2022

Here is another reply to Silbert's tweet, comparing DOGE to the Beatles.

Dogecoin = Beatles Zcash = that high school rock band that never landed a gig again after the Christmas party in 11th grade — poordart (@poordart) March 17, 2022

And another person compared Dogecoin to the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

