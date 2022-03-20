If Dogecoin Were A Rock Band, Would It Be The Beatles, Twisted Sister Or Iron Maiden?

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 20, 2022 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If Dogecoin Were A Rock Band, Would It Be The Beatles, Twisted Sister Or Iron Maiden?

In a recent tweet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale DCG, Barry Silbert compared cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), and Zcash

In the tweet, he likened each of the cryptocurrencies to a particular rock band, but left a question mark beside Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). 

Silbert compared Ethereum to U2, Bitcoin to Pink Floyd, XRP to Coldplay, LTC coin to the Eagles, and Zcash to Radiohead. 

People started reacting to his tweet, assuming which rock band would best describe Dogecoin. 

Replying to Silbert’s tweet, a Twitter handle named @spacephilman said, “Dogecoin is Twisted Sister”. 

Here is another reply to Silbert's tweet, comparing DOGE to the Beatles.

And another person compared Dogecoin to the English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. 

Also Read: Does This Elon Musk Tweet Carry A Hidden Dogecoin Message? Here's What His Followers Discovered

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin When Silk Road Was Shut Down, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin When Silk Road Was Shut Down, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the largest black markets for illegal items and untraceable transactions was launched in 2011. Silk Road used Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as one of its primary methods of payment, due to the anonymity of users. read more
This Oil Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

This Oil Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is a global leader in hydrocarbon exploration, and over the past year, treated investors to eye-popping returns. read more
With A 244% Increase In Trading Volume, Is Bitcoin About To Break The 42K Barrier?

With A 244% Increase In Trading Volume, Is Bitcoin About To Break The 42K Barrier?

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 0.75% over the past 24 hours to $41,875. Over the past week, BTC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $39,126.97 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045. read more
Coinbase Analyst Spells Bull Case: Forcasts $1.26B Additional Revenue From NFTs Alone

Coinbase Analyst Spells Bull Case: Forcasts $1.26B Additional Revenue From NFTs Alone

Needham analyst John Todaro has outlined a bullish scenario for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) if its upcoming non fungible token (NFT) business takes off as planned. read more