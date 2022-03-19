Virtual Land Just Sold For 23,900 MANA In Decentraland

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2022 2:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Virtual Land Just Sold For 23,900 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $59,511, which is 5.88x the current floor price of 3.395 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($59,511 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.

Ethereum’s blockchain is home to open world metaverses, with the 2 largest being Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND). Brands like Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) and Atari (OTC:PONGF) have bought virtual land in these blockchain-based metaverses, and some companies believe that much of retail will eventually happen within the metaverse.

The term metaverse is used to describe the evolution of human’s interaction with the internet. As we spend more and more of our time on the internet, the gap between the real world and our online identities declines. Eventually, the metaverse is intended to be an immersive virtual world where people enjoy digital ownership and can interact with their peers.

Why it Matters: After Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its rebrand to Meta, investors began to pay attention to platforms that are building metaverses. Smart contract blockchains can secure ownership of digital assets, so these networks play a crucial role in building out the metaverse.

See Also: NFT Release Calendar and Best NFT Projects of 2021

Data provided by OpenSea.

Checkout the full The Sandbox collection

You can learn more about this LAND here.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $37,347 (14,999 MANA) In Decentraland

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $37,347 (14,999 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $37,347, which is 3.69x the current floor price of 3.395 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($37,347 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $250,162 in ETH

This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $250,162 in ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 8,860 MANA In Decentraland

Virtual Land Just Sold For 8,860 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $22,061, which is 2.18x the current floor price of 3.395 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($22,061 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 18,000 MANA In Decentraland

Virtual Land Just Sold For 18,000 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $44,820, which is 4.43x the current floor price of 3.395 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($44,820 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more