Tom Brady Wants Bitcoin Donated To Charity Of Choice Of 'Final' Touchdown Ball Buyer

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady’s decision to return for another year in the NFL has impacted one unlucky fan.

The person paid $518,000 for Brady’s last touchdown ball of the season, believing that he is going to permanently retire. After announcing his retirement, Brady changed his mind on March 13.

Now, Brady wants the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to donate Bitcoin to any charity chosen by the unlucky buyer of the ball from Brady’s “final” touchdown.

Hey @FTX_Official …could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person’s choice?! https://t.co/oDX0M3ysX1 pic.twitter.com/iI3kZo5KA6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 18, 2022

Brady had hinted that he wanted to pay more attention to crypto and NFTs after retirement. He launched Autograph, his own NFT company, in August 2021. He also picked up a stake in the FTX exchange last June.

Also Read: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Tom Brady

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Last year, in October, the legendary quarterback gave a Bitcoin to the fan who returned Brady's 600th touchdown ball.

Brady will spend his 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after joining the team back in 2020.

Photo: Courtesy Jonathan Satriale on Flickr