Tom Brady Wants Bitcoin Donated To Charity Of Choice Of 'Final' Touchdown Ball Buyer

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 19, 2022 12:56 pm
Superstar quarterback Tom Brady’s decision to return for another year in the NFL has impacted one unlucky fan. 

The person paid $518,000 for Brady’s last touchdown ball of the season, believing that he is going to permanently retire. After announcing his retirement, Brady changed his mind on March 13. 

Now, Brady wants the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to donate Bitcoin to any charity chosen by the unlucky buyer of the ball from Brady’s “final” touchdown.

Brady had hinted that he wanted to pay more attention to crypto and NFTs after retirement. He launched Autograph, his own NFT company, in August 2021. He also picked up a stake in the FTX exchange last June.

Also Read: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Tom Brady  

Last year, in October, the legendary quarterback gave a Bitcoin to the fan who returned Brady's 600th touchdown ball.

Brady will spend his 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after joining the team back in 2020.

Photo: Courtesy Jonathan Satriale on Flickr

