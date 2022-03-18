Dogecoin Today: Meme Coin's Co-Creator Says He Isn't A Fan Of Apecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2% lower over 24 hours at $0.116 in the early hours of Friday.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 2% 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.2.% 24-hour against Ethereum -3.1% 7-day -0.2% 30-day -22.6% YTD performance -33.1%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower with the apex coin at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.2% to $1.8 trillion.

DOGE was not among the top-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin remained steady, while the dollar exhibited weakness on Thursday. It could be altcoins that present “opportunities,” as per the cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe.

A large holder of DOGE, known as a whale in cryptocurrency parlance, moved 263 millon DOGE, valued at nearly $30.75 million — at press time. An identical transaction took place a day prior, as reported by Benzinga’s Adrian Zmudzinski.

DOGE transaction fees surged 4,230% between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec 1, 2021, according to a study by Forex Suggest. This makes DOGE the cryptocurrency with the highest increase in transaction fees in 2021.

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE-oriented YouTuber Matt Wallace dwelled on whale activity on Thursday.

A Dogecoin whale just moved 29.6 million dollars of $Doge in one transaction! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 17, 2022

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus tweeted that he was not a “fan” of Apecoin (APE), an Ethereum-based token that seeks to incentivize decentralized community building around Web 3.0.

“I think it hurts the NFT space to bring in tokens, as token communities are generally hyper toxic and desperate,” said Markus. He said, “If you don’t agree that’s fine and [I] wish y’all well, but [I] would appreciate civil disagreement rather than attacking me or dogecoin.”

if you don’t agree that’s fine and i wish y’all well, but i would appreciate civil disagreement rather than attacking me or dogecoin, since that literally just proves my point about how adding a token to the space leads to toxicity, and toxicity hurts the brand and the NFT space — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 18, 2022

