Dogecoin Transaction Fees Surged By A Whopping 4,230% In 2021

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 17, 2022 2:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Transaction Fees Surged By A Whopping 4,230% In 2021

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was the cryptocurrency with the highest increase in transaction fees in 2021.

What Happened: According to a study by Forex Suggest, Dogecoin fees surged 4,230% to $0.433 from $0.01 between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, 2021.

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) recorded the second-largest increase in transfer fees which rose 3,810% to $0.00649 in 2021, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw a 1,459% increase. 

Forex Suggest attributes this to the high levels of demand for transacting over the smart contract network.  

Why It Matters: The massive fee surge can be attributed to Dogecoin’s popularity following numerous tweets from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Still, the Dogecoin blockchain remains one of the lowest-cost blockchains today. Benzinga reported on Wednesday that a whale moved close to 263 million DOGE worth $29.6 million in a single transfer. This transaction was executed for just $0.11 in fees, data from the Dogecoin blockchain explorer shows.

See Also: Ethereum Fees Drop To A 7-Month Low: Here's Why

Ethereum remains the most expensive blockchain in terms of fees by a large margin. The average fee exceeded $50 for a single transaction, according to the report.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was the second most expensive blockchain despite recording a 29% decline in transfer fees over the year. The average fee on the Bitcoin network was still considerably lower than Ethereum at $4.09 per transfer.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase Scraps Clunky Process To Add Crypto Funds To Wallet: Here's How The New Feature Works

Coinbase Scraps Clunky Process To Add Crypto Funds To Wallet: Here's How The New Feature Works

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has launched a new feature that will let users fund their Coinbase Wallets directly from a Google Chrome browser extension. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Ride Higher On Fed Rate Hike: Why Analyst Thinks All-Time Highs Will Be Elusive For Now

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Ride Higher On Fed Rate Hike: Why Analyst Thinks All-Time Highs Will Be Elusive For Now

Major coins spiked Wednesday evening after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the first-ever interest rate hike since 2018, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.4% to 1.75 trillion over 24 hours. read more
Watch Out: This Verified Elon Musk Twitter Profile Asking For Dogecoin Is A Scam

Watch Out: This Verified Elon Musk Twitter Profile Asking For Dogecoin Is A Scam

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he is working on the third iteration of his “Master Plan” but a scam artist is also hard at work capitalizing on the announcement.  read more
Ukraine Legalizes Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency: What You Should Know About Virtual Assets Bill

Ukraine Legalizes Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency: What You Should Know About Virtual Assets Bill

A bill signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky legalizes cryptocurrency in the country. What Happened: The Virtual Assets Bill was signed into law by Zelensky Wednesday, as reported by CoinDesk. read more