3 Sites Paying Out March Madness Winnings In Crypto

byAJ Fabino
March 17, 2022 5:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Sites Paying Out March Madness Winnings In Crypto

March Madness is in full swing with several of the NCAA Men's Basketball games being played today. The tournament, composed of 64 teams, competes in a single-elimination, seven-round series for the men’s national championship.

Within that, billions of dollars in bets are made. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates more than 17% of American adults will wager $3.1 billion dollars on this year's events.

“There’s no doubt this year will generate the highest legal handle in March Madness history,” AGA CEO Bill Miller said.

Some History: The first NCAA bracket pool is said to have been started in a Staten Island bar named Jody’s Club Forest in 1977 that has since become a famous place for fans to place their bets.

The popularity of gambling money by choosing the winning team, or a winning bracket, has expanded to cryptocurrency as well.

Here are three websites you can bet and win crypto during March Madness.

MyBookie.com claims to "turn brackets into Bitcoin" this year with the "My Bracket" promotion. The first-prize winner will receive one Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the runner-up will receive Doodles #9432, a high-valued NFT project.

Bovada.com offers dedicated crypto support and allows its users to import their cryptocurrency wallets to its website to place bets and withdraw funds in Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

Betonline.ag says it's more than just an online betting platform, offering clients cutting-edge technology, enticing promotions and the latest sports betting odds. It supports Bitcoin and claims to have zero transaction fees and fast payouts.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Entertainment Sports Betting Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Mark Zuckerberg Confirms NFTs Are Coming Soon To Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg Confirms NFTs Are Coming Soon To Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is working on bringing non fungible tokens (NFTs) to its social media platform, Instagram.  read more
Coinbase To Launch NFT Marketplace 'Soon'

Coinbase To Launch NFT Marketplace 'Soon'

Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) non fungible token (NFT) marketplace is likely to be launched in the near future, according to an update from the official Coinbase NFT Twitter account. read more
Never Mind The Gas Fee: Ethereum Foundation Says It Is Empowering Artists To Unshackle From YouTube, Spotify

Never Mind The Gas Fee: Ethereum Foundation Says It Is Empowering Artists To Unshackle From YouTube, Spotify

Ethereum Foundation, the non-profit that supports Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and related technologies, says 2021 was the year that “Web3” came into public consciousness, which allowed creators to break free from centralized platforms. read more
Rumor: Is Disney About To Make A 'Big' NFT Acquisition?

Rumor: Is Disney About To Make A 'Big' NFT Acquisition?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is rumored to be making a big acquisition in the non fungible token (NFT) space, according to Outlier Ventures CEO Jamie Burke. read more