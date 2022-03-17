3 Sites Paying Out March Madness Winnings In Crypto

March Madness is in full swing with several of the NCAA Men's Basketball games being played today. The tournament, composed of 64 teams, competes in a single-elimination, seven-round series for the men’s national championship.

Within that, billions of dollars in bets are made. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates more than 17% of American adults will wager $3.1 billion dollars on this year's events.

“There’s no doubt this year will generate the highest legal handle in March Madness history,” AGA CEO Bill Miller said.

Some History: The first NCAA bracket pool is said to have been started in a Staten Island bar named Jody’s Club Forest in 1977 that has since become a famous place for fans to place their bets.

The popularity of gambling money by choosing the winning team, or a winning bracket, has expanded to cryptocurrency as well.

Here are three websites you can bet and win crypto during March Madness.

MyBookie.com claims to "turn brackets into Bitcoin" this year with the "My Bracket" promotion. The first-prize winner will receive one Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the runner-up will receive Doodles #9432, a high-valued NFT project.

Bovada.com offers dedicated crypto support and allows its users to import their cryptocurrency wallets to its website to place bets and withdraw funds in Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

Betonline.ag says it's more than just an online betting platform, offering clients cutting-edge technology, enticing promotions and the latest sports betting odds. It supports Bitcoin and claims to have zero transaction fees and fast payouts.