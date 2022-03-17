Binance Strengthens Mideast Presence With Dubai License

byShivani Kumaresan
March 17, 2022 7:24 am
Binance Strengthens Mideast Presence With Dubai License
  • Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has received the license for its Dubai operations, Bloomberg reported.
  • The approval comes days after Bahrain approved Binance's operations, thus boosting its middle-east presence.
  • Binance will be permitted to extend limited exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.
  • The report further noted that UAE is issuing federal licenses to virtual asset service providers in an effort to provide a regulated environment for crypto trading.
  • The country has issued a license to another major cryptocurrency exchange, FTX.

