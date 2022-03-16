Dogecoin Whale Moves 263M DOGE Worth Over $29M In One Go As The Memecoin Climbs Higher

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 16, 2022 9:03 am
A whale — cryptospeak for large holder — owning leading meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) recently decided to move an astonishing quantity of DOGE as the market is shaken by significant geopolitical and economic forces.

What Happened: Blockchain data service Clankapp shows that a single transaction on Wednesday moved nearly 263 million Dogecoin — valued at about $29.6 million as of press time.

Furthermore, this transaction follows recent reports showing that Dogecoin Whales performed 118 transactions worth at least $2 million being processed by the blockchain within 24 hours on Tuesday. There was also a single transaction of nearly 34 million Dogecoin — valued at about $3.9 million at the time.

Today's market data shows that — just like on Tuesday — the Dogecoin blockchain processed exactly 118 transactions worth over $2 million within 24 hours of press time. This pickup of activity follows Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeting that he had no plans to sell his stake in Dogecoin — which resulted in the coin's price jumping up by 10% shortly thereafter.

CoinMarketCap data shows that shortly after his tweet, trading volume spiked from about $382 million per 24 hours to well over $850 million.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1139 after seeing its price increase by nearly 1.29% over the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Markets

