'Cash. Click. Crypto.': Coinbase Introduces New Pay Feature

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) announced the launch of Coinbase Pay.

The development comes as the cryptocurrency exchange platform looks to offer its users an easier way to fund their Coinbase Wallet from browsers, as well as explore Web3.

Typically, the process to access and use DeFi, NFT, and other Web3 services — funding a self-custody wallet — is difficult. Coinbase Pay eliminates many steps, making it easy and intuitive to participate in DeFi or purchase NFTs in a few clicks.

According to a release on the matter, Coinbase’s mission is to increase economic freedom in the world.

“A key part of realizing this mission is building crypto products and services that are easy-to-use and accessible. Coinbase Pay makes it even easier for users to get Web3-ready with Coinbase Wallet.”