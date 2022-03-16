Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Rising

Shares of several banking and financial services companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), are trading higher as stocks gain ahead of today's Fed decision. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates.

Investors continue to weigh the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has driven volatility in stocks in recent weeks.

Robinhood Markets is trading higher by 14.7% at $12.66. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $9.93.