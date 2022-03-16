Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Canaan Is Skyrocketing

byHenry Khederian
March 16, 2022 10:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Canaan Is Skyrocketing

Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are trading higher by 35.8% at $4.70 after the company announced a $100 million buyback.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, "We noticed that the recent international frictions, the domestic quarantine measures for COVID-19 control, and macro factors across the capital market have adversely impacted our stock performance. Given the strong fundamentals and cash position of the company, we would like to allocate additional capital to drive value for our shareholders."

"As previously disclosed, we had completed the share repurchase plan authorized in September 2021 ahead of schedule. This new share repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in the company's long-term outlook. We remain committed to our diligent and agile operations, and believe that we are able to overcome the challenges and make greater achievements," Zhang stated.

See Also: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Apply For Authorization Of 3rd Booster Shot, Sanofi-Seagen Strike Cancer Therapy Pact, Iovance Gets Nod For Cancer Study

Canaan is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment as well as the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain.

Canaan has a 52-week high of $37.78 and a 52-week low of $3.10.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Trading Lower Today

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares are trading significantly lower Friday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). read more
This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Company Is Employing Intel's 'High-Performance' Chips To Boost Efficiency

This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Company Is Employing Intel's 'High-Performance' Chips To Boost Efficiency

Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE), a company that mines Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other cryptocurrencies read more
Ethereum May Be Controversial, But This Company Is Expanding It's Mining Capacity For ETH

Ethereum May Be Controversial, But This Company Is Expanding It's Mining Capacity For ETH

Photo by Nick Chong on Unsplash This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more

Crypto/Blockchain Related Stocks Moving Lower With Bitcoin Friday: Bitfarms, Riot, Microstrategy, BTCS, Marathon, Hut Mining, Coinbase, Hive Blockchain, Canaan, Bit Digital